MERCER – The Farmers Market Nutrition Program is winding down for the season. Anyone interested in getting vouchers for locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables is encouraged to act soon.
Mercer County Area Agency on Aging Inc. is offering the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to eligible Mercer County seniors. This program is made possible through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Food Distribution. The purpose of this program is to encourage older adults to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables while also supporting local growers.
This year, the program will provide $24 in vouchers to eligible older adults. To be eligible to receive the vouchers in Mercer County, a consumer must be a resident of the county, 60 years or older, and have a gross income (including interest, Social Security, wages, etc.) at or below $23,606 for a single-person household or $31,894 for a couple.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the process has changed to contactless distribution. This year, applications are available by contacting local senior centers at the phone numbers or email addresses listed below. Applications will also be provided to senior housing facilities.
Completed applications may be mailed or emailed to an agency senior center or the administrative office. Applications must be complete with contact information and a signature for each person who is eligible to receive the vouchers. Once approved, the vouchers will be mailed to eligible seniors.
An eligible consumer may only receive one $24 voucher each year.
Local contacts include:
• Grove City area – Grove City Senior Community Center, 301 S. Broad St., Grove City, 724-458-6844, grovecityctr@mercercountyaging.org
• Greenville area – Greenville Senior Center, 45 Alan Ave., Greenville, 724-588-3155, greenvillectr@mercercountyaging.org
• Mercer area: –MCAAA Administrative Office, 133 N. Pitt St., Mercer, 724-662-6222, admin@mercercountyaging.org
• Shenango Valley – Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Dr., Hermitage, 724-981-7950, svctr@mercercountyaging.org
