Ethel Shaffer turning 100

Ethel M. Shaffer, who was born and raised in Pardoe, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Oct. 19, 2019.
Ethel worked for the Cooper Bessemer Co. for 35 years.
She was a very active member of AARP, and she taught line dancing until the age of 95.
She is a member of the Church Of The Beloved Disciple, where she sang in the choir for many years.
Cards of birthday wishes may be sent to Ethel at Orchard Manor, 20 Orchard Drive, Room 302, Grove City, PA 16127.
