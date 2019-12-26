Eleanor Sigut celebrating 100th birthday Jan. 4

Eleanor Sigut will turn 100 years old on Jan. 10.
She has lived in this area her entire life. She was raised as a farm girl on the Coyer Farm and then married John Sigut; they were married for 54 years.
Eleanor was a homemaker, and has a daughter, Nancy.
She has resided at Orchard Manor for the last 1½ years. An open house is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Orchard Manor.
Cards can be sent to Eleanor at: Orchard Manor, 20 Orchard Drive, Grove City, PA 16127.
