Doris Sopher celebrating 90th birthday

HARRISVILLE – Doris J. Sopher of Harrisville is celebrating her 90th birthday.
She was born March 9, 1930, to Robert and Gertrude Shipton.
She was married to Dale Sopher for 66 years. He passed away on Jan. 5, 2015.
She has a son, Dennis Sopher and his wife Becky, and their daughter Deborah Baker, Portland, Ore.
Doris has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She worked at JCPenney and Costello’s Candies in Grove City.
She is a member of Harmony EPC Church, Harrisville.
A family party is being planned.
