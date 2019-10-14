ON CAMPUS
Local residents named to dean’s list
SHARON – These area residents have been named to the summer dean’s list at Laurel Technical Institute in Sharon, having received highest honors for a grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0:
Keith Campbell and Sara Little of Grove City; Leland McCalmont, Harrisville; Rebecca Ewing, Mercer, with perfect attendance; Ronnie Wagner, New Wilmington, with perfect attendance; Holly Schubert, Prospect; Jakki Gardner, Pulaski; Alexa Arbogast, Sandy Lake; and Michaela Philson, Stoneboro.
Megan McKnight of Grove City made the high honors dean’s list this summer at Laurel, earning a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.79.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.