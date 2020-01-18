A wintry mix this morning will change to a rain and snow mix for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Elva F., 65, of Grove City. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday (1-25-20) in Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City. Arrangements by CUNNING-HAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Raymond E., 91, of Grove City. Visitation: 10 a.m. till the time of service Friday (1-17-20) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial: Slippery Rock Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.