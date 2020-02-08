dean’s list
• These students were named to the fall dean’s list at Westminster College, New Wilmington:
» Grove City – Willow Myers, pre-nursing; Logan Minch, history and political science; Brian Whetzel, political science; and Hannah Santom, preK-4 early childhood education/preK-8 special education.
» Mercer – Hannah Krofcheck, pre-nursing; and Brittany Watson, psychology.
• Makayla Patridge of Sandy Lake was named to the fall dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Fla.
• Maggie Hroncich of Grove City was named to the fall dean’s list at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Mich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.