COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP – The Mercer County Conservation District will hold the 2021 Pioneers in Conservation awards and annual dinner on Oct. 21 at the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the awards presentation.
This year’s award recipients:
• Joe Torok, Conservationist Award for his involvement with the revitalization of the Shenango River Trail.
• Neshannock Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Organization Award for their work with trout fisheries and habitats.
• Chuck Kite, Outstanding Individual Award for sustainable forestry practices on his property.
• Marshall Nych, Educator Award for incorporating the outdoors and conservation into his classroom.
• Hillview Acres Farm and Harold, Maryland and Troy Hill, Landowner Award for implementing conservation practices on their farm.
Tickets for the dinner are $20. Call the district office at 724-662-2242 by Oct. 15 to reserve a seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.