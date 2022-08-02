COLLEGE GRADUATES
St. Francis University
LORETTO, Pa. – Two students from Grove City graduated in May from St. Francis University. Ashley Shaw earned a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy, and Camryn Skibinski earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Science Physician Assistant.
Westminster College
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – These local students earned diplomas during Westminster College’s 168th Commencement ceremony May 14:
• GROVE CITY – Logan Minch graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science; Joseph Pisano graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science; Ashley McNabb, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration; and Kelly Somora graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Individual Interdisciplinary.
• MERCER – Micah Wojnowski graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education; Brittany Marano graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; Caitlyn Mattocks graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; and Emily Bright graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.
Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio – Brad Cavolo from Grove City graduated with a BSA Aviation Management from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology during the spring commencement.
Edinboro University
EDINBORO, Pa. – Area students who received academic degrees from Edinboro University on May 7:
• GROVE CITY – Morgan C. Kordes of graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication; Glen Edward Sanders graduated with a Master of Arts in Counseling — Art Therapy.
• MERCER – Jaime L. Obreza graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations — Digital Media Production; and Aryn Baleigh Kanya graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing-BSN and minors in Biology and Psychology.
• STONEBORO – Hunter James King graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration — Comprehensive Business.
• SANDY LAKE –Sharon Lynn Long graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration — Finance & Marketing and a minor in Accounting; Zachary Michael Urey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a minor in Psychology; and Alana Mae-V VanMeter graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing-BSN and minors in Biology and Psychology.
Youngstown State University
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Local students who received degrees at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement:
• GROVE CITY – Brigit Blanchard received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management and a Certificate in Enterprise Resource Planning; Dylan Skibinski received a Doctor of Physical Therapy; Michael Rusnak received an Associate of Arts; and Nicholas Hazelton received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Information Technology.
• MERCER – Kelly Jarrett received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Lane Snyder received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; and Liam McQuiston received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Hospitality Management.
• STONEBORO – Kali Ignat received a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
Clarion University o
f Pennsylvania
CLARION, Pa. – These local students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania during May commencement ceremonies:
• GREENVILLE – Andrew Pine, AS Criminal Justice
• GROVE CITY – Autumn Coryea, BSN Nursing, cum laude; Alexis Martin, ASN Nursing, cum laude; and Miriam Terman, BSED Secondary Education, English, magna cum laude
• HADLEY – Gregory Shuttleworth, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner
• HERMITAGE – Neely Whitehead, BS Nutrition and Fitness, cum laude
• MERCER – Cassidy Pears, BSN Nursing, summa cum laude; and Christopher Zacherl, BSN Nursing, magna cum laude
• SANDY LAKE – Hannah Grim, BSED Secondary Education, English, summa cum laude; and Mark Prokopovich II, BS Criminal Justice Administration, magna cum laude
• SHARON – Chelsea Vatavuk, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner
• SHARPSVILLE –Nathaniel Findley, MS Applied Data Analytics
• STONEBORO – Robert Scouten, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner
• WEST MIDDLESEX – Kaitlynn Stasko, MS Speech Language Pathology
University of Mount Union
ALLIANCE, Ohio – Aleksandr Duran, of Grove City, and Marcus Ryder, of Mercer graduated May 14 from the University of Mount Union
Butler County Community College
These area students graduated in the spring from Butler County Community College:
• CONNEAUT LAKE – August Lasko
• GREENVILLE – Joseph Hamilton and Seth Higbee
• GROVE CITY – Haley Gregg, Chelsie Kerns, Megan Meyerl, Nicholas Smither and Destiny Yount
• HARMONY – Abigail Kingerski
• HARRISVILLE – Joy Davis, Alexandra Gray, Sean McIntosh and Nicole Pierce
• HERMITAGE – James Bianco, Max Feeney and Kayleigh Weiser
• JAMESTOWN – Natasha Myers
• MERCER – Rachel Mays and Emily Young
• NEW WILMINGTON – Gia Gregory, Kaily Priester and Luke Shah
• PROSPECT – Kira Bellis and Megan Wilson
• PULASKI – Heather Gathers
• SANDY LAKE – Lily Keller
• SHARON – Kyler Mannion and Anngela McKnight
• SLIPPERY ROCK – Shannon Glenn and Nolan Holtz
• VOLANT – Skylar Bowers and Wade Sutton
• WAMPUM – Chelcy Gordon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.