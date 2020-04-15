ON CAMPUS

Colleges and universities have released information about local residents who have graduated, and those who were named to dean’s lists:

• Jesse Fair of Slippery Rock was named to the fall dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, Tenn.

• Elijah Depew and Marie Depew, both of Grove City, were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.

• Catherine Jaskowak of Grove City was named to the fall president’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.

• McKinley Baptiste of Slippery Rock and Camryn Skibinski of Grove City were named to the fall dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.

• Meghan Kowalski of Mercer was named to the fall dean’s list at Westminster College, New Wilmington. She is majoring in music performance - vocal.

• Gunner Becker of Grove City was named to the fall dean’s list at Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y. He is studying sport management.

• Katelyn Harris of Grove City was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.

• Katherine Blackwell of Mercer was named to the fall dean’s list at Hood College, Frederick, Md.

Tags

Recommended for you