ON CAMPUS
Colleges and universities have released information about local residents who have graduated, and those who were named to dean’s lists:
• Jesse Fair of Slippery Rock was named to the fall dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, Tenn.
• Elijah Depew and Marie Depew, both of Grove City, were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.
• Catherine Jaskowak of Grove City was named to the fall president’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
• McKinley Baptiste of Slippery Rock and Camryn Skibinski of Grove City were named to the fall dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
• Meghan Kowalski of Mercer was named to the fall dean’s list at Westminster College, New Wilmington. She is majoring in music performance - vocal.
• Gunner Becker of Grove City was named to the fall dean’s list at Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y. He is studying sport management.
• Katelyn Harris of Grove City was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
• Katherine Blackwell of Mercer was named to the fall dean’s list at Hood College, Frederick, Md.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.