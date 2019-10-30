Christian music artists Unspoken to play Grove City

GROVE CITY – Unspoken, who have been on Billboard’s Christian Airplay charts for the last 29 weeks, will play in Grove City this Friday, Nov. 1 at the YMCA. Unspoken’s Reason Tour concert will provide a chance for community members to hear the music and life stories of the artists and, at the same time, help raise funds for Harvest Bridge, a local ministry that partners with Christians in South Asia.
Harvest Bridge, together with Rock the Grove, are sponsoring the concert.
“We are thrilled to bring a top-billed band to Grove City,” said Tim Mech, president of Harvest Bridge. “Not only are we happy the musicians will share their life journeys with our community, but we are also glad that the money we raise will help indigenous Christians meet physical, educational, and spiritual needs in South Asia.”
Unspoken is a Christian band with a smooth, soul-edged pop sound built of skilled musicianship and complex vocal harmonies. They blend hip hop, soul, pop and folk influences to tell the story of the season of life the band members have found themselves in over the last couple of years.
Unspoken will be joined by two other bands – Stars Go Dim and Caitie Hurst. The concert starts at 7 pm, with the doors opening at 6 pm.
Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.