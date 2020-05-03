ON CAMPUS
Local residents graduate, named to dean’s lists
Colleges and universities have released information about local residents who have graduated, and those who were named to dean’s lists:
• These individuals graduated in the fall from Laurel Technical Institute’s Sharon campus: Trenton Crawford of Mercer, electrical technician; Ronnie Wagner of New Wilmington, cosmetology; and Michaela Philson of Stoneboro, clinical medical assistant, also named co-valedictorian.
• The Grove City College Debate Team, competed at Pennsylvania Forensics Association Championship Tournament held in February at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Anna Claire Rowlands and Rebecca Powell finished the tournament undefeated, taking home the state title. Jacob Adams and Sebastian Anastasi were also undefeated and earned the second-place title after speaker points broke the tie with their teammates.
The final pairing of Susannah Barnes and Andrew Furjanic only dropped one round in the weekend, which secured them third place.
• Hannah N. Shaffer of Mercer was named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list for the fall semester. The university is located in Worcester, Mass.
• Ashley Bartels of Grove City was one of nearly 200 student-athletes who competed for Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa., during the 2019-20 winter sports season.
She was a member of the women’s track and field team, and she is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.