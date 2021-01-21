BIRTHS
Kristoffer Jay Daniel McCracken
A son, Kristoffer Jay Daniel McCracken, was born to Breanna E. and Kenneth M. McCracken, of Hermitage, on Dec. 17, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.
His grandparents are Kris and Mandy Anderson; Amy and Jack McKnight; and Jay and Kim McCracken, of Wheaton, Ill.
Jack Philip Lawrence
A son, Jack Philip Lawrence, was born to Sunshine Dominik-Rimkus and Ryan Lawrence, Grove City, on Jan. 14, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
His grandparents are Michael and Katherine Rimkus, Utica, and Jamie and Michael Rosso, Mercer.
Donald Thomas Daisley Jr.
A son, Donald Thomas Daisley Jr. was born to May Ann Sumadia BaTayola and Donald Thomas Daisley, Penn Hills, on Jan. 13, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
His grandparents are Emilda S. BaTayola, Purok Katilingban, Bacolod City, Philippines, and Joanne K. Daisley, Mercer.
Jordan Matthew Johnson
A son, Jordan Matthew Johnson, was born to Kristel Thompson and Jeremy Johnson, Grove City, on Jan. 12, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
He has a sibling, Eisleigh Johnson, 7.
His grandparents are James and Brenda Thompson, Sandy Lake, and Becky and Jerry Johnson, Grove City.
Easton Michael Beers
A son, Easton Michael Beers, was born to Kayla N. Beers and Corey E. Beers Jr. on Dec. 31, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 5 pounds.
His grandparents are Wendy S. Bobbert and Noris Bobbert III, of Mercer, and Carol J. Beers and Francis R. Thompson, of Slippery Rock.
Elyssa Maria Jarzenske
A daughter, Elyssa Marie Jarzenske, was born to Lindsey Marie (Findley) and Jacob Daniel Jarzenske, of West Middlesex, on Dec. 29, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Her sibling is Aria Elizabeth Jarzenske, 2½.
Her grandparents are Michelle and Dennis Jasmer, of Greenville, Christi and Mike Griffin, of Wheatland, and Jon and Stacie Jarzenske, of Grove City.
Iria Madelynn Smith
A daughter, Iria Madelynn Smith, was born to Stacy Lynn (Mazon) Smith and Frank Edward Smith III, of Stoneboro, on Jan. 26, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. She weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces.
Her grandparents are Bonnie Russell, of Sandy Lake, and Frank Smith Jr. and Cherrie Smith, of Stoneboro.
Aubrey Ann Miller
A daughter, Aubrey Ann Miller, was born to Rebecca Smalley and Daniel Miller, of Mercer, on Jan. 8, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Her brother is Bentley Owen Smith, 9.
Her grandparents are Marci Guthrie and Jeff Guthrie, of Grove City, Daniel Smalley, of Mercer, and Sheila Myers and Gene Miller, of Mercer.
