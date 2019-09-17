Bashline Hospital Alumni gather for reunion luncheon

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – The Bashline Hospital Alumni held its 34th annual reunion luncheon Sept 10 at the Eat’n Park restaurant in Springfield Township.
There were 27 present including four physicians: Bernard Hoyt, D.O., B.J. White, D.O., and two from out of town, Daniel Carneval, D.O., of Erie, a retired orthopedic surgeon, and William McDowell, D.O., of Hermitage, a retired general practice physician. All four physicians had trained at the Bashline-Rossman Osteopathic Hospital in Grove City. Dr. Carneval graciously paid for all of the lunches.
“Medical” was the overall theme. Photos from past meetings were available and a display of photos from last year’s meeting was made up and posted by Arlene Peters and includings photos taken by Caren Stanton.
The event was organized by the committee consisting of Gerry Orr, Caren Stanton, Arlene Peters and Lucia Bashline. Dr. White was master of ceremonies.
Eugene Teare said the prayer; Doris Pryor read the list of people who passed away the previous year, and Laurie McCandless read Teare’s essay, “I was the Bashline-Rossman Osteopathic Hospital.”
A special surprise acknowledgement for Dr. Bernard Hoyt and his outstanding surgical care to the community was read by Linda McFadden.
Stanton and McFadden organized a trivia game that pitted three groups against each other.
The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum invited the group for a tour after lunch. Linda Beatty and Mary (Skip) Sample who gave tours, especially to the medical room, were outstanding. What a fun time everyone had.
The next reunion meeting will be next year, probably in September again at the same place and time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.