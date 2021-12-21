NEW CASTLE – The Lawrence County Republican Committee is hosting a debate in New Castle for Republican candidates running for governor and the senate.
The event will be held on Jan. 12 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave.
A VIP reception starts at 5 p.m. followed by the debate at 6:30 p.m.
Bill McSwain, John Ventre, Jason Richey, Jake Corman, Dave White, Charlie Gerow, Guy Ciarrocchio, Scott Martin, Melissa Hart and Dr. Nche Zama have confirmed their participation in the gubernatorial debate.
Those in the U.S. Senate debate are Carla Sands, Jeff Bartos, Kathy Barnette, George Bochetto and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
These candidates have officially filed with the Pennsylvania Republican party. Other candidates seeking party endorsement before the debate are welcome to join the roster, said Lynne Ryan, chair of the Republican Committee of Lawrence County.
“We have had an overwhelming response from the campaigns, and we are excited to have them all together in this forum,” she said in a news release.
Debate moderator is Jeff Lord.
Tickets for the VIP reception and seating are $150. General admission tickets are $25.
Info and tickets: Visit www.tix.com/ticket-sales/scottishrite/6775/event/1252795
