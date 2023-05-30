COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — Authorities do not suspect foul play in the drowning death of a Pittsburgh man who was fishing on May 23 at Lake Latonka.
Charles N. Deloe, 84, was found unresponsive in the water at the boat dock around 5:10 p.m., according to a news release from Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati.
Deloe cast his rod, lost his balance, fell into the water and hit his head on the dock, authorities said.
He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m. by Mercer County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert L. Snyder.
The death was ruled accidental from asphyxiation by freshwater drowning.
State police said on May 24 that a report was not yet available.
Lake Latonka is a private community in Coolspring and Jackson townships.
