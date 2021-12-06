GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum has regretfully had to cancel the open house that was scheduled for Dec. 11 because of an increase in local COVID-19 cases.
The museum will close its doors for the winter season after 3 p.m. Dec. 10, and reopen at noon April 12.
Anyone who needs to contact the organization in the meantime can call 724-458-1798 and leave a message. The voicemail is checked several times a week.
