Grove City Area School District’s initial plans for Highland Primary Center called for the building to be demolished in 2021.
Now, school leaders are hoping the building will continue to be home to educational services like preschool and family programs.
“We need that desperately as a community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Finch, the district’s superintendent.
At Monday night’s school board work session and facilities and school safety committee meeting, he talked about how some agencies are interested in the building, which the district is no longer using.
Highland students were relocated to Hillview Elementary School, which was renovated and expanded.
The Grove City YMCA has previously said they might be looking to offer more early childhood education programming.
Finch plans to reach out to them again, and he’s touching base with Mercer County Head Start, which currently uses two Grove City classrooms.
He’s also spoke to AHN Grove City, though that doesn’t mean the hospital system in interested in buying the building, Finch said.
Hospital leaders have been invited to come and take a look at the building with Finch picturing a spot for prenatal services and family education.
“To me, Highland remains an unwritten page right now,” he said.
Board member Ray Abplanalp, also part of the committee, said they’ve gone from plans to tearing down the building to finding out there are multiple possibilities.
“I am excited about that,” he said, with other board members agreeing.
Finch said he’ll continue the discussions and bring the information back to the committee.
Abplanalp believes Finch would have board support for any of those ideas.
The school board’s voting meeting is 7 p.m. this coming Monday. It will be conducted virtually for the public.
For connection information, visit https://www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
