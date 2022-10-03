A chill in the air means that it’s time for some fall fun for the whole family.
Sept. 22 marked the first official day of autumn, and there are plenty of local activities and events to celebrate the season.
Mercer County
• Fair Haven Farms in Springfield Township has hayrides, pumpkin patch, activities, games, hayloft shop and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30. Info: Visit www.fairhavenfarms.net
• Coolspring Corn Maze in Coolspring Township is open 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 6.
There are indoor and outdoor mazes, hayrides, pedal tractors, slides, jump pad, games and more. Info: Visit www.coolspringmaze.com
• Goddard State Park in Sandy Lake hosts a Halloween hike from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9. Join park educators on the Falling Run Trail and learn about the full moon and bats and other nocturnal animals.
Meet at the Launch 3 pavilion. Be prepared to walk over uneven terrain in the dark. Bring a flashlight or headlamp, dress for the weather and wear bug spray.
• The Grove City Midget Football Club hosts “A Trip to Halloween Town” from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 back near the ball fields at Grove City Memorial Park. There will be a spooky walk through the woods, games, food, costume contest and activities plus a showing of “Halloweentown,” complete with concessions and DIY cardboard cars for the kids for the “drive in.”
Bring a chair or blanket. Tickets are $7. Ages 2 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the club. Info: Call 724-967-4086.
• The Grove City Volunteer Fire Department hosts a Pumpkin Derby for kids through 12 years old on Oct. 22 at the Monteleone Shelter at Grove City Memorial Park. Check in from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; derby starts at 11 a.m.
Cost is $5 per child. Pick up pre-registration packets at County Market, Fox’s Pizza and Pizza Hut. Deadline is Oct. 14.
The event includes Independent Taco food truck, Dragonfly Balloons, Mercer County Reptile Show and Touch a Truck. Proceeds benefit the fire department. Info: Call 724-458-5311.
• Brandy Springs Park Revival hosts a Spooktacular 5K and 6K Relay Oct. 30; race starts at 3 p.m. at the community building at the park in Mercer.
Register as a team or individual and wear your costume. There will also be food, games, costume contest and treats. The event is pet- and stroller-friendly; walk or run. Info: Visit “Brandy Springs Park Revival” on Facebook.
Butler County• Cheeseman Farm in Portersville hosts a pumpkin festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. There are hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, food and more.
Cheeseman Fright Farm runs on select evenings through Oct. 30 with a haunted hayride, corn maze and walk-through attractions. Info: Visit cheesemanfarm.com
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts a self-guided Fall Foliage and Autumn Wonders Walkabout sunrise to sunset from Oct. 8 to 16.
Pick up a free guide from the center and follow a designated route to see peak fall colors. The route has some steps and uneven terrain but is considered “easy.” For an electronic copy of the route, email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.
• Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation hosts Fall Family Fun Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Slippery Rock Community Park.
Cost is $10 a person, which includes a hayride, hot dogs, games, s’mores, music and more. Carve a pumpkin for an extra $5.
• Moraine State Park in Portersville hosts a viewing of the Hunter’s full moon from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9. Meet at the Lakeview Beach Area at pavilion 4 on the North Shore.
Learn about the names associated with this full and check it out through a telescope. Bring a chair or blanket, and binoculars if available.
• Moraine hosts a fall foliage kayak float from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12. meet at McDanel’s Boat Launch Area on the North Shore. Join a park naturalist to explore the colors of fall while paddling along Lake Arthur.
This is for ages 12 and up. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.. Kayaks and gear are provided, or bring your own. Life jackets are required. Register by calling 724-368-8811.
Clarion County• The Foxburg Chamber of Commerce presents the 18th annual Foxburg Fall Art, Wine and Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 on Main Street in Foxburg.
There will be music, vendors, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Park for free at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools and take the shuttle to the festival. Info: Visit gofoxburg.com
Lawrence County• Irons Mill Farmstead in New Wilmington offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch, food, games, animals, fireworks and more. Hours vary through Nov. 5. Info: Visit ironsmillfarmstead.com
• The Hoyt Science Center Planetarium at Westminster College in New Wilmington hosts “Halloween: Celestial Origins” at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 and 31. It is recommended for ages 7 and up.
Learn about the history of Halloween and how it fits into the seasons as a “cross-quarter day” and what you might be able to see in the night sky on Halloween. Info and registration: Visit westminster.edu/communit
Venango County• Franklin Applefest will be Oct 7 through 9 in Franklin with food, music, vendors, 5K, kids’ activities, antique and classic car show and more. Info: Visit franklinpa.gov
And be on the lookout for Scarecrows in the Park displays in Grove City and Stoneboro and trick-or-treat times for your local community. Area organizations. libraries, businesses and other groups are also hosting fall or Halloween events.
Does your group or organization have an event or fundraiser for publication in Allied News? Email the details to news@alliednews.com
