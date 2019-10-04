GROVE CITY – Food, art, music and more will fill Olde Town Grove City this weekend.
The third annual Grove Fest is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with activities taking place along South Broad Street.
The event is held in conjunction with Grove City College homecoming festivities, and it kicks off after the homecoming parade – which starts at 11 a.m. and follows Pine and Broad streets, said Ann Marie O’Rourke, Olde Town Grove City manager.
This year is the first time that Grove Fest will join forces with the borough’s annual fall festival, which means more offerings for people of all ages.
To accommodate vendors and festival-goers, South Broad Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Main to Blair streets. Pine will be open to cross traffic after the parade.
Four professional chalk artists will be stationed along Broad Street, creating scenes depicting different holidays or seasons. This year’s homecoming theme is “holiday.”
“I’m very excited to see that,” O’Rourke said.
Vendors will include nonprofits, crafts and handmade items, and Olde Town businesses will be having special sales.
Major Morgan performs at noon in the gazebo at Joseph D. Moneteleone Youth Festival Park, and Treebeard Brown goes on at 3 p.m.
Children’s activities will be set up on the lawn outside Grace United Methodist Church, where kids can enjoy princesses, plus a magic show and balloon art by 13th Hour Entertainment.
Big Dog RC will have radio-control car demonstrations next to Nonni’s Corner Trattoria, and Tower Presbyterian Church is organizing a pumpkin patch for kids.
The Grove City High School Community Art Class is hosting an interactive chalk art activity.
Compadres Mexican Restaurant, Allie’s Sweet Tooth, Wieners Gone Wild, and Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn will be among the vendors selling food.
MLH Distillery will have tastings inside Jordan’s Restaurant, and Fractured Grape Winery will be set up inside Nancy’s Hair Loft.
Grove City Relay for Life is having a cook-off in front of Nancy’s to raise money for the American Cancer Society, and they’ll also have games.
“We can’t forget them,” O’Rourke said.
Anyone can enter their chili, soup or pie, and there is no registration fee. All leftovers will be sold after judging, and applications can be picked up at b’gifted, 216 S. Broad St., or by emailing shopbgifted@gmail.com
There will be no parking on South Broad Street, and the gazebo parking lot will be closed – that’s where tables and chairs and some food vendors will be.
O’Rourke is still looking for some volunteers to help with set up and cleanup, and she thanks all of the Grove Fest sponsors for their support – McDonald’s, Cunningham Funeral Home, the borough of Grove City, Grove City College, VERAcheck, Jim and Judy Hughes, American Hospitality Group/Candlewood Suites Grove City, and Busy Beaver.
Also tghis weekend: the Guthrie Theatre is hosting the “Guthrie’s Got Talent” talent show on Saturday; register by visiting theguthrie.org or “The Guthrie Theatre” on Facebook. Cash prizes will be awarded.
And the annual Grove City Community Yard Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Grove City Memorial Park. Reserve a table inside the pavilion for a $10 refundable deposit, or set up for free in the grass. Info: Call 724-748-6166.
For more information about Grove Fest, call the Olde Town Grove City office at 724-458-0301, visit www.oldetowngrovecity.com or check out “Olde Town Grove City” on Facebook.
