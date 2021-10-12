GROVE CITY – Grove City school board members are wondering what some potential property tax reassessments could mean for the district.
Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch told the board at Monday night’s meeting that he attended assessment appeal hearings on Oct. 5 at the Mercer County Courthouse.
There are multiple locations within the school district – in Grove City borough and Pine and Springfield townships– where the property owners are asking for the land value to be reassessed.
Mercer County commissioners have 30 days to decide whether to move forward to possible changes, Finch said.
That could lead to certain properties being reassessed at a lower value, triggering a decrease in the property tax revenue that the district and other governing bodies collect.
An attorney from Andrews and Price – the district’s solicitor – accompanied Finch. The firm requested records and is preparing a report for one of the board’s November meetings.
The board needs to keep a close eye on how this process turns out since it can impact real estate tax collection, Finch said.
Mercer County property values haven’t been reassessed for over 50 years, which is a long period compared to other counties, he added.
Even if the reassessment values go up, the related millage rates could go down according to anti-windfall laws, solicitor Andrew Evankovich told the board.
“It’s a major undertaking,” he said.
The properties in question include several of the hotels in Springfield Township near the outlet mall.
In the future, the board may want to have Andrews and Price help track the reassessments, which can include residential and commercial properties, Evankovich said.
In other business at Monday’s meeting:
• The board recognized student Autumn Hurst for her leadership role in organizing this year’s homecoming festivities.
• Board members approved evaluation and performance assessments for Finch and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver; they both received “satisfactory” reports.
The next board meetings are set for 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 8 in the board conference room. Seating is limited for those attending in person, and visitors must wear face masks. The meetings will also be available via Zoom video or phone call. For agendas and connection information, visit www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
