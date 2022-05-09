PINE TOWNSHIP – A Grove City man was seriously hurt after he was stabbed early Tuesday by a Slippery Rock man who surrendered to police after a 9-hour standoff.
Varick Vanistendael, 46, remains in Mercer County Jail while the 26-year-old victim is in stable but critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, state police said.
State police and Grove City police were dispatched at 12:32 a.m. to the victim’s home.
The victim reported being stabbed by Vanistendael on the road in the 1200 block of South Center Street Extension in Pine Township, state police said in court documents.
Police interviewed the victim in the emergency room at AHN Grove City; he said he had just finished work and stopped at a convenience store on the way home to get something to eat.
The victim saw Vanistendael at the store, noting that Vanistendael had been friends with his father.
Vanistendael and the victim’s father had a falling out after Vanistendael allegedly stole an RC vehicle and pickup truck from the family.
When both men left the store, the victim was driving behind Vanistendael’s vehicle, which stopped abruptly on South Center.
Vanistendael exited his car and approached the victim, who was getting out of his vehicle.
The victim said that Vanistendael then stabbed him with a knife several times “without saying a word.”
Vanistendael drove off while the victim drove himself home, where his girlfriend called 911.
The attending physician at AHN Grove City said the victim had been stabbed three times: once in the left abdomen and twice in the lower back, causing internal bleeding and a punctured lung.
He was flown by medical helicopter to the Pittsburgh hospital, where he had emergency surgery.
Vanistendael was later found at his home but he failed to respond to commands to exit.
A perimeter was established around the home and the state police Special Emergency Response Team arrived on scene.
Vanistendael surrendered after about nine hours and later admitted to stabbing the victim after initially denying he was involved.
Vanistendael was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Daniel W. Davis. He has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault.
He was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Vanistendael’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. May 18 with District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
