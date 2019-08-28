STONEBORO – Planning the Great Stoneboro Fair is a year-round process, ending with a time-honored tradition that many people mark on their calendars.
“It really starts the day after the fair ends,” Shirley McIntire said of when planning starts for the next fair.
This year’s fair marks its 152nd year, and it runs from Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Sept. 2 – “Always on Labor Day” – at the fairgrounds, 2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro.
“I like it all,” said McIntire, president of the fair board.
Each day is packed with something for everyone – rides, food, music, animals, exhibits, games, contests, grandstand shows, fireworks and more.
New this year is a 60-by-28 foot pavilion with a stage that was built in the infield. Sponsored by Bedford Grange Mutual Insurance Company, there will be musical performances held at the pavilion Friday through Monday.
The Agri-Puppets Show for kids and the Pork Chop Revue will be held several times throughout the fair in centerfield, McIntire said.
The pigs are trained and get a laugh out of everyone, McIntire said.
The fine arts building has been refurbished, and the history museum and fair souvenirs will be located in the infield along with picnic tables.
The demolition derby remains one of the most popular events, and the fair board and volunteers work hard to put on a great event; that includes trying out new ideas.
“You can’t succeed unless you try,” she said.
Despite the heavy rains that have hit much of the county this summer, the fairgrounds are in good shape thanks to the dedicated maintenance crew.
McIntire noted that severe weather will shut down the rides.
Admission is free on Wednesday. That doesn’t include the rides, which run from 6 to 10 p.m.; a ride pass is $8 on Wednesday only.
Wednesday’s schedule includes a 10 a.m. rabbit show; 5 p.m. puppet show; and a 7 p.m. milking contest with free dairy products.
Discount tickets for $9 a day will be sold in advance at the fair office through Wednesday.
Admission is $10 on Thursday, and $12 per day Friday through Monday. Kids under 2 are free.
Daily admission was $10, and this year was the first time in about eight years that the fair board decided to raise the price, McIntire said.
The cost of running the fair keeps going up, and an increase was long overdue, she said. But the admission fee includes parking, rides and entertainment, she added.
“We think it’s the best bargain in town,” she said.
For more information about the Great Stoneboro Fair, call the fair office at 724-376-2852, visit www.stoneborofair.info or check out the Facebook page. The fair schedule appeared in the Aug. 21 edition of Allied News.
