PINE TOWNSHIP – Hieu Pham credits George Junior Republic with setting him on the right track.
“The existence of that place saved my life,” he said.
The 49-year-old Bethlehem, Pa., native spent his senior year at George Junior.
The Pine Township facility serves at-risk male youth and provides education and housing and a variety of services and programs. George Junior also has programs in Indiana and Ohio.
When he was a teen going through the court system in Northampton County, he was offered a few options for alternative schooling.
George Junior appealed to Pham, who had his sights set on college. He learned that George Junior youth can’t attend classes off-campus at Grove City High School until they’ve been at the facility for at least a few months.
An exception was made for Pham, who scored high on George Junior’s entrance exam.
They recognized that he deserved the chance to prove himself, and is forever thankful for the opportunity.
Pham, 49, now lives in New York City with his wife and kids and works as an investment banker.
A George Junior scholarship helped pay some of his college tuition, and he’s giving back by contributing scholarship funds for George Junior youth pursuing higher education.
“There’s more benefit to the local community,” Pham said of George Junior.
The staff works hard to make the youth feel welcome and give them the tools they need to succeed, said Nathan Gressel, who has served as the organization’s chief executive officer since early 2019.
And they’re always working on updating operations and expanding services and programs and educating the public about what they do.
There have been some staffing challenges and supply issues in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are heading in the right direction, said John Horgan, vice president of operations.
Gressel and Horgan recently led a tour of the campus, which is located on 550 acres off of state Route 58 just outside of Grove City borough.
There are currently about 140 individuals being served by George Junior. Educational services are provided by the Grove City Area School District
One of the newest programs at George Junior is long-term structured residence for adults, which was spurred by an inquiry from Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.
The agency was wondering if George Junior could help men and women who have been court-ordered to get assistance with treatment, life skills, mental health and transitioning back into society.
The program started in March and serves residents from nine counties. They are housed in a building located on a different part of campus than the youth cottages, and it’s been going well, Gressel said.
Some community members may not be familiar with all of the programs available to George Junior youth, who are typically referred through the court system or children and youth services from a number of states.
There are driver education classes, a GED program, vo-tech classes, and a fine arts program that has become known for producing metal sculptures for towns including Grove City, Greenville, Sharon and Pittsburgh.
Seven gyms are available for recreation plus an indoor ropes course that is part of “adventure-based counseling.”
There’s an eight-week course that the youth complete in groups, learning empowerment, problem-solving and teamwork, said Jamie Stucchio, the director of the program.
“It’s all about trust,” Gressel said.
It levels the playing field for the kids and helps them learn to deal with emotions.
“That fear of heights is an emotion,” Stucchio said as staff member Brady Russin prepared to show how some of the course works.
Outside groups, like fire departments, sports teams and businesses, have also used the ropes course as team-building exercise, Stucchio said.
Other parts of the campus include the central kitchen building, picnic tables, basketball courts, soccer field, playgrounds, and a visitors’ center for families.
“We try to keep them as active as possible,” Gressel said.
The program center has billiards, movies with fresh popcorn, video games, campus store, barber shop and more.
They also try to make it feel like “home.” The youth are able to personalize their bedrooms, and the counselors and kids come together for meals.
The relationships between the youth and staff are very important, Horgan said.
George Junior’s newest building is the wellness center, where medical services are located for physical and behavioral health.
The organization, which is a nonprofit entity, raised money for the $1.2 million center, which can provide most health care needs.
George Junior is in the process of being designated as a “trauma informed care” facility, Gressel said, noting the large “CARE” sign on campus that staff and students painted.
The direct care staff is being trained in trauma awareness; most of the youth have underlying trauma.
That certification will make George Junior the largest specialized setting in Pennsylvania, Gressel said.
The last stop on the tour was the resource building, which includes staff training and a display of George Junior’s history.
It was founded in 1909 by William Reuben George, and at one point housed girls – an idea that administrators have been reconsidering, Gressel said.
It started out as a farm that the youth helped maintain, and it’s since helped many kids turn their lives around, Gressel and Horgan said.
Pham graduated from Boston University and gave the commencement speech at George Junior in 1994.
His experience with George Junior taught him that you can’t choose where you come from, and that everyone has struggles.
George Junior is not perfect, but it offers safety and stability – which many of the youth don’t have at home, he said.
“It’s run like a big family,” Pham said.
