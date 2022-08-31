GROVE CITY — Mary "Skip" Sample was brought to tears as she helped her fellow Grove City Rotary Club members celebrate the group's 100th anniversary.
"She's a legend," said Jack Cohen, District 7280 governor.
Club members gathered on Aug. 11 at Grove City Memorial Park to honor the group's 100th anniversary, and Mrs. Sample shared information about their history.
That was followed by a special surprise to recognize Mrs. Sample and her husband, the late John Sample, for their commitment to Rotary and the community.
Lee Myford, Grove City Rotary Club president, led the group to the Memorial Garden, which is maintained by the club.
The Samples were instrumental in getting the garden started, so it was only fitting that they be recognized with a permanent reminder of their dedication: a metal bench featuring a plaque that says "In honor of Rotarians John and Mary Sample, community leaders who envisioned the Rotary Memorial Gardens."
"You can see everything from up here," Myford said of how the garden is situated on a hill.
Mrs. Sample, who previously served as district governor, was speechless at first, wondering if she was deserving of such a gift.
She was quickly surrounded by her family and friends, smiles all around plus a few happy tears.
"She just does it all," said her daughter Becky Cameron.
Mrs. Sample does look forward to visiting the garden to spend some quiet time reflecting on the new bench.
She believes her husband would have a similar reaction: that he simply enjoyed giving back to the community and wasn't in it for public acknowledgment.
"He never did anything for recognition," she said.
The Samples' pride in the community is infectious; that includes Mrs. Sample's involvement with the Grove City Area Historical Society, Cohen said.
"It's a blessing to have someone like you in the your club. We're really, really happy that today is your day," he told Mrs. Sample.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.