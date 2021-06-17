Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.