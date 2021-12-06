Grove City School Board reorganized on Monday night, swearing in new members and debating the role of the board president.
Newcomers Randy Arnold and Dr. Jeffrey Tedford were sworn in along with Patty Wilson and Augie Hurst, who previously served on the board before the November general election.
Dr. Constance Nichols and Wilson nominated Doug Gerwick to serve as board president next year; he was president this past year.
Hurst questioned whether there was more information about what’s expected of the board president, like a job description or set guidelines.
It might make for a good discussion for the new board members, he said.
Board member Dr. Armando Sciullo, who was attending remotely, wondered if that kind of discussion is typically part of the reorganization process.
Nichols suggested that a board retreat be planned for the near future, along with completing web-based training provided by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
“We’re going off-topic here,” Sciullo said, with Hurst disagreeing.
The new board president decides how the meetings are run, Sciullo added.
According to the board handbook, the president presides at meetings and nominates committee members, Wilson said.
Gerwick was voted in as president with a vote of 8 to 1; Lee McCracken voted “no.”
Ryan Thomas retained his position as board vice president.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• These appointments were made for 2022: Wilson, representative to the Mercer County Career Center; Thomas, alternate to the career center; Gerwick, legislative chairperson; Nichols, PSBA representative; Arnold, student affairs and activities committee chair; Nichols, educational services committee chair; Hurst, personnel committee chair; Thomas, facilities and school safety committee chair; Gerwick, policy and legislative affairs committee chair; Tedford, finance committee chair; and Nichols, COVID-19 ad hoc committee chair.
• Work sessions for 2022 were set for 7 p.m. in the board conference room: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, Aug. 1, Sept. 7, Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.
Voting meetings were set for 7 p.m., also in the conference room: Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, which is also the reorganization meeting. The date of the July meeting has yet to be announced.
Meetings are currently being held in-person; face masks are required. Meetings are also offered virtually via Zoom.
• Meetings of the educational and personnel standing committees and the COVID-19 ad hoc committee will be held at 10 a.m. on: Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, March 29, April 26, May 31, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Nov. 1 and Nov. 29,
