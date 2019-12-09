PINE TOWNSHIP – An 89-year-old woman was killed about noon Thursday in a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 80.
Mercer County 911 reported that the accident took place just before noon.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said Betty Greggs, of Franklin, was traveling west on I-80 and pulled off the interstate at the Grove City exit (Exit 24). She descended the ramp to the intersection with state Route 173.
Her vehicle collided at the intersection with a second vehicle. Libonati pronounced Greggs dead at 12:50 p.m. due to blunt force trauma to her torso.
The state police is continuing to investigate the accident. Police had not released information Thursday.
