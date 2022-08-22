My inner teenybopper recently made an appearance – meeting the band you’ve loved for the past 25 years will do that.
My mind was going a mile a minute as I prepared to come face to face with Hanson before their show in July at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Yes, that Hanson — Tulsa brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac known at first for their blonde hair and catchy Grammy-nominated tune “MMMBop” that made them a household name in 1997.
I’ve attended about a dozen Hanson concerts between now and then; that often surprises those who hadn’t realized they’re still making music.
And that’s the thing I think some people forget — that they’re the ones actually making the music, which they’ve been doing since childhood. They count a Time Life cassette with oldies tunes among their early influences.
They all play multiple instruments and they write and produce their music, which has included two Christmas albums, special fan club releases, live albums, and collaborations with symphony orchestras and other artists.
I really admire how they continue to reinvent themselves, always with the fans in mind.
I’ve seen them perform in large and small venues, in historic theaters, with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and on a tour with shows two nights in a row — an interesting experience while being eight months pregnant!
They now have their own record label, 3CG Records. They cut ties with their previous record label at one point, paving the way for them have more say in the creative process.
A lot of other things have changed throughout their career. More recent songs have been influenced by their families. They are all married with children; there are 15 kids among the three brothers.
Technological advances have had an impact on their catalog, which is available to stream in its entirely on hanson.net for fan club members.
There’s also a fairly comprehensive selection of Hanson music on platforms like Spotify, and they hosted quite a few live-streamed concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But I still have my orange “Middle of Nowhere” CD from 1997. It’s scratched, and the liner notes are falling apart (and it was sometimes in the line of fire of my sister Jessica’s hairspray) but I knew that’s what I would want Hanson to sign given the chance.
And when I got the email last month saying I had been chosen for a meet and greet, I felt like I was 16 again. That’s when I saw them perform live for the first time.
It was the “Road to Albertane” tour in 1998, and my sisters Jessica and Lisa and I somehow convinced our parents to plan our summer vacation around their concert in Toronto.
Back then, you had to call Ticketmaster to order tickets or buy them in person. We were unable to get through on the phone, and it was too late to find a Ticketmaster outlet.
So how did we get into the sold-out concert? We pooled our babysitting money and had our mother buy us tickets from a scalper.
We couldn’t see much because the outdoor venue was packed, and we weren’t all sitting together, but we had a blast.
There is simply nothing like live music and being surrounded by other fans singing along, or in this case, “Fansons.”
My Fanson journey has led to meeting new friends both online and in person, and a better appreciation of music.
My faithful concert buddy is Holly Jackson, who is married to my cousin Ken, and she drove to Greensburg because I was so nervous!
Those familiar with my job know that I have no problem striking up conversations with strangers. But this was different.
This was a chance to talk to the three brothers whose music has meant so much to me, seeing me through both good and the bad times.
The moment had almost arrived. I was chatting with a fellow Fanson inside the Palace Theatre about our kids when she became speechless as Taylor, Isaac and Zac walked into the room.
So what popped into my head as the first thing to say to them?
“I knew I was short, but I feel even shorter next to you guys.” (Good one, Mon. Such a stimulating talking point. You converse with people for a living, for goodness sake).
Granted I’m only about 5 feet tall, but I wasn’t expecting them to tower over me.
And then my inner teen became tongue-tied and swooned when Taylor said “You’re exactly as you should be.”
I’m sure I blushed hard as I told him I’d be writing a column about being a fan for 25 years and finally getting to meet them.
His autograph included a note that said “Thanks for writing,” and I couldn’t stop smiling as I introduced myself to Zac and Isaac.
I mentioned that my son Gavin wanted to come but doesn’t like loud noises. I joked that Jess and I had to split up our CD collection when I moved out of the apartment we shared, like it was breakup. (My brain started working again).
I recalled other fans telling me that the brothers are very good at making everyone feel comfortable and not (too) starstruck.
I asked them why they thought the Greensburg show was one of the few stops on the Red Green Blue tour that sold out.
It’s thanks to the dedicated fans in and around the Pittsburgh area, Taylor said.
They’ve played quite a few shows in the area over the years including the former Civic Arena, Carnegie Library Music Hall and the Roxian Theatre.
This time around (pun intended) I was able to meet some other fans I’ve talked to online, mostly through a Facebook group called “Hanson Love.”
I met some new fans at the Greensburg show, including entire families and young children.
Kelly Lash of Scottdale, Pa., brought her 8-year-old sister Katie to the concert — her first Hanson show. Their drive was much shorter, less than a half hour, than mine.
Katie was very excited as they waited in line outside the theater and said that her favorite songs are “MMMBop,” “Child at Heart” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”
It’s been fun to connect with other fans, but it’s been even more fun for Holly and I to become closer friends.
That brings me back to “MMMBop.” I’ve recently come across videos on social media where people talk about how they finally listened to lyrics all these years later, realizing they carry meaning.
“Hold on to the ones who really care, in the end they’ll be the only ones there.”
And you might have seen them on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” last year, when their identity remained a secret for several episodes as they performed in Russian doll costumes.
They’ve also been making the rounds with various media outlets to promote the current tour and talk about their career and families.
The concert was amazing, and our third row seats were much better than getting lost in the crowd at my first Hanson show. I had really missed live music during the height of the pandemic.
And of course they performed “MMMBop.” There’s just something about the opening chords that still gets me after all these years, and it’s a wonderful feeling to be in the middle of an energetic crowd that is singing the lyrics back to those who wrote them.
The two-hour show went by way too fast, and I can’t wait for my next Hanson concert.
MONICA PRYTS is a staff writer for Allied News in Grove City and The Herald in Sharon. She has been with the newspaper since 2004. She lives in Sharpsville with her husband, Stephen, and their son, Gavin. She can be reached at mpryts@alliednews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.