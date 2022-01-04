MERCER COUNTY – Penn State Extension is offering free water testing for 45 households in Mercer County.
Homeowners and tenants who use private well water, springs or cisterns for their drinking water supply are eligible to apply.
Camps or seasonal households that are not continuously used are not eligible for this program, nor are homes using a public or municipal drinking water supply.
A virtual webinar is being held at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 to share information about management of private water supplies and how to collect and send samples.
Participation is required in order to receive the test. For more information about the webinar and registration, visit extension.psu.edu/private-well-water-testing-program-in-mercer-county
The Extension office has received funding from the Rural Community Assistance Partnership and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide the tests.
