Grove City Area School District continues to put new measures into place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 program.
In a Jan. 23 letter about an educational delivery update sent to families, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver explained the “Break the Trace” initiative, which focuses on a proactive rather than reactive approach.
They recognize the importance of in-person learning, which means adding another layer of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Local COVID-19 case data puts Mercer County in the “substantial risk” category, which places additional requirements on school districts that choose to offer in-person instruction, they said.
That includes following the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s guidelines for tracking and responding to cases of the virus.
A certain number of contagious students or staff members in one of the schools could mean a temporary building closure.
School buildings in the district have closed at various times this school year. When the buildings are open, students can choose in-person learning, remote instruction, or a combination.
And all students and instructional staff are attending classes remotely on Fridays, effective Feb. 5. That will continue until further notice.
School leaders hope that being more proactive will increase the predictability of in-school attendance scheduling, which they feel could also help families with their own schedules, Finch and Weaver said.
For more information or the latest updates, visit www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.