Hendersonville United Methodist Church features an all-day chili dinner 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Enjoy the meal in the church social room or for take out.

A Blue Christmas Service will be held at McQuiston Center, Sandy Lake, at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. This is a Christmas service for all those who may be struggling with the holidays.

Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills, will have a craft sale, bake sale, rummage sale, prize auction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Lunch will be available and includes homemade soups, pies and sandwiches. The soup will also be available by the quart.

Jackson Center Presbyterian Church worship service on Dec. 8 will be at 11 a.m. only, as there will be a tureen lunch following in the fellowship hall.

Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City, will host a holiday handbell concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. The concert will feature Sue Garten and the Tower Handbell Players.

Helping Hands Pantry, Stoneboro, requests the following donations for December: Instant pudding, Jello, coffee, canned fruit, canned pasta, ketchup, mustard, regular and light pancake syrup, pancake mix, cereal, bar soap, toothpaste, adult and kids toothbrushes. 

Tags

Recommended for you