Kenneth Dale BLAUSER, 87, of Parker, Pa.
August J. “Gus” LUCAS, 98, of Grove City.
Kenneth Dale, 87, of Parker. Calling hours: Private, for the family. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday (03-07-20) at the Six Points Church of God of Prophecy. Please bring your favorite stories and memories of Ken as we honor his legacy. The LARRY E. McKINLEY FUNERAL HOME, Clintonville, is in charge …
August J. "Gus", 98, of Grove City. Calling hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (3-5-20) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, (3-6-20) in the funeral home. Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, with military honors.
Violette “Vi” (Swatik) FISHER, 97, of Grove City,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.