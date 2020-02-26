Lois Ann CAREY, 80, of Grove City and Sun City, Ariz.
Russell G. “Rusty” Coast, 53, of Bridgeville, Pa., formerly of Irwin Township and Franklin.
Windy with snow showers this morning. High 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: February 27, 2020 @ 6:08 am
Donald Lee, 84, of Scrubgrass Road, Mercer. There will be no public services as per Donald's wishes. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net Private burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Jackson Center. Funeral Arrangements by BLACK FUNE…
Judith A. "Judy," 79, of Grove City. Calling hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (2-23-20) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday (2-24-20) in the funeral home with Rev. Willard Morse officiating.
