DEAN’S LIST
• Zack Stanton, son of Bill and Kathy Stanton, Mercer, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Westminster College, Salt Lake City, Utah.
• The following local students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Edinboro University. Students are:
Grove City – Rebecca M. Aloisio, Tara E. Hockenberry, Sarah J. Schaffer, Ashley L. Thomas, and Sarah M. Hammerman.
Jackson Center – Johanna R. Hooker.
Mercer – Amanda C. Addicott, Iana K. Ellis, Kylee N. Hollowell, and Aryn B. Kanya.
Sandy Lake – Baylee A. Beith and Gaven S. Aden.
Stoneboro – Hunter J. King, Megan M. Reed, Aaron M. K. Moore and Jarod C. McGowan.
Transfer – Micaela M. Herrera and Linsey Dunham.
• Joshua Bradley, of Volant, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
• Amanda Zrile, daughter of Marko and Esther Zrile, Mercer, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa.
Amanda is a computer science major with a cybersecurity forensics minor.
She played rugby for SVC and is a 2018 graduate of Sharpsville High School.
• Katie McClelland of Stoneboro was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business in Pittsburgh.
To be eligible for dean’s list, students must carry a grade point average of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
• Ryan M. Quinn of Grove City was named to the fall dean’s list at Kutztown (Pa.) University.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
• Elijah Depew and Marie Depew, both of Grove City, were names to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.
