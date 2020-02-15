dean’s list

• These students were named to the fall dean’s list at Clarion University:

» Grove City – Autumn Coryea, Natassja Shawgo and Isaac Walk.

» Jackson Center – Mickenna Ansell.

» Mercer – Megan Calderwood, Seth Hartwell, Katharine Lewis, Cassidy Pears, Jensen Sirofchuck, Kaylin Smoker, Nicole Young and Taylor Zacherl.

» Sandy Lake – Magdalene Barber, Alaina Barrick, Ashley Schultz and Erin Slater.

» Stoneboro – Dorothy Brock, Sean Carlson and Ainslea Hensel.

