POLICE, FIRE
State police, Mercer
• A 69-year-old Perry Township woman reported on April 4 that someone used her credit card information to make a $930 purchase on the Michael Kors website, police said.
• Police are investigating a ChildLine report that says a 13-year-old Stoneboro girl was sexually abused by a juvenile male on Dec. 19 in Fairview Township.
• Someone stole construction tools from a Salem Township man's 16-foot utility trailer that was parked next to his garage on Anderson Road, police said.
The trailer was unlocked, and it's believed the theft occurred between 2 p.m. March 19 and 3 p.m. March 25.
The stolen tools include screw guns, nail guns, drills, jackhammer, grinders, saws and hardwood floor edger. The estimated value is $16,890, police said.
• AnEast Lackawannock Township woman reported that someone shooting a firearm near her Mercer-New Wilmington Road home at 1 p.m. March 18 shot a round at her home, causing damage, police said.
• The Mustang Bar, 711 Wilson Ave., Mercer, was cited Jan. 21 by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with three violations: selling, furnishing or giving liquor for consumption off premises on July 13; selling, furnishing, giving or permitting the sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor, aged 20, on June 22; and selling, furnishing and/or giving alcoholic beverages on a portion of the premises not covered by the license on July 13.
The business was ordered to pay a $3,200 fine and comply with the Liquor Code that pertains to the Responsible Alcohol Management Program.
They must remain in compliance for one year, and their liquor license was suspended for one day.
• Blackout Burger Bar, 225 Westside Square Drive, Springfield Township, was cited Jan. 23 by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with selling, furnishing, giving or permitting the sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor, aged 19, on April 19.
The business was ordered to pay a $500 fine and comply with the Liquor Code pertaining to the Responsible Alcohol Management Program.
They must remain in compliance for one year.
• Shandale Ridgway, 39, of Mercer, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 12:38 p.m. Feb. 11 at her home, 1279 Perry Highway, Springfield Township, police said.
Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole was doing a home check and found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
EDITOR'S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
