POLICE REPORTS
Grove City
• One person was hurt in a two-vehicle accident at 6:59 p.m. Sept. 10 on North Broad Street at Gilmore Avenue, police said.
A station wagon driven by Braiden Chestnut, 21, of Grove City, rear-ended a sport-utility vehicle driven by Erica Campbell, 42, of Grove City.
Chestnut’s passenger, Katlyn Davis, 26, no address provided, reported minor injuries. Chestnut was cited with careless driving and driving without insurance, police said.
• A resident in the 400 block of Liberty Street reported on Sept. 6 that his front door had been smashed in and his trash can was knocked over. He believes the incident happened between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6, police said.
• A BMX-style bicycle that was found in the 100 block of South Center Street was turned over to police on Sept. 5. The owner can claim it at the station after providing a detailed description.
• Collin M. George, 20, of Grove City, was cited with underage drinking and disorderly conduct after police were called to a fight at 2:32 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Garden Avenue, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Timothy Saar, 60, of Emlenton, was charged with making terrorist threats, possession of a prohibited firearm, and carrying a firearm without a permit after a road rage incident at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on Interstate 80 eastbound, Findley Township, police said.
Police said Saar waved a gun at a 59-year-old Sewickley man. Saar’s vehicle was stopped and a loaded handgun was found inside his vehicle.
• A 77-year-old Fairview Township man reported on Aug. 31 that someone stole a green container containing cash from his home between noon Aug. 26 and 4:28 p.m. Aug. 31, police said.
The container held $20,000 to $25,000 worth of $100 bills. A watch valued at $10 was also stolen, police said.
• Edward Maris, 18, of Grove City, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for punching a male staff member at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 9 at George Junior Republic, 233 George Junior Road, Pine Township, police said.
State police, New Castle
• Brooks Robinson, 27, of Ellwood City, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, driving under the influence a controlled substance, and related charges after he led police on a brief chase around 11 a.m. Sept. 7 in Slippery Rock Township.
Police said they were called to 516 Shady Lane to respond to a report of a vehicle theft; Robinson was the suspect. He left the property on a motorcycle, heading east on state Route 488 into Butler County.
Police said Robinson refused to stop and drove back into Lawrence County; the pursuit lasted 36 minutes and Robinson reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. He tried to escape on foot but was caught by police.
DRUNKEN DRIVINGARRESTS
Grove City
• Ezekiel Seivers, 42, of Grove City; at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 6 on West Main Street; Seivers was also found with a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
• Thomas Noone, 71, of Grove City; at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 on Lincoln Avenue, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.