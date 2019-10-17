POLICE, FIRE
State police, Butler
• Cody Isaacson, 27, of Slippery Rock, was charged with terroristic threats after an incident at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at a home in the 3400 block of William Flynn Highway, Slippery Rock Township, police said.
Police said Isaacson got into an argument with a 53-year-old Slippery Rock man and poured gasoline on him. Isaacson made threatening statements and chased the man with a lighter, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Police are investigating a report that a sexual assault happened in Lackawannock Township.
• Joseph Schiemer, 56, of Clarks Mills, was charged with assault after allegedly hurting a 17-year-old West Middlesex boy at 10 p.m. Sept. 20 on Hadley Road, Perry, Township, police said.
Police said the teen was parked behind a business when Schiemer approached him carrying a shotgun. Schiemer allegedly kicked the driver’s side door of the teen’s vehicle and ordered him to get out while pointing the gun at his head, police said.
Schiemer kicked him in the knee, then hit his left thigh with the buttstock of the gun, police said; Schiemer also pushed the boy and hit him in the face with the gun.
He told the boy to leave the area and kicked the vehicle door again, leaving a dent, police said.
• Police are looking for Giovanne York, 35, of Farrell, for failure to comply with Megan’s Law sex offender registration requirements.
Police said York did not appear on Sept. 3 to register, and he provided inaccurate information during his previous registration. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information should contact a local police agency.
• Jeffrey Eaton, 45, of Grove City, was charged Aug. 28 with failure to comply with Megan’s Law sex offender registration requirements, police said.
A parole agent from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, 8362 Sharon Mercer Road, East Lackawannock Township, reported that Eaton was out of compliance when he arrived for an appointment, police said.
• Police are investigating a report that a 10-year-old Greenville boy was sexually assaulted at a home in the 1700 block Leise Road, Sandy Creek Township.
• Someone on Aug. 27 or 28 stole a dirt bike from a home in the 7900 block of Lamor Road, Jefferson Township, police said. It’s a 2005 black and orange KTM 125SX Supercross off-road bike with “63” on the number plate.
• Nicholas Brown, 30, of Sharon, was cited with disorderly conduct after an incident at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 519 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township, police said.
Brown reportedly cut in line and requested information, after which the staff told him that he had to wait his turn.
Brown yelled obscenities in front of about 20 patrons. When the staff answered his question, Brown continued to use vulgar language, police said.
• William Jackson, 30, and Tyquan Smith, 24, both of Erie, were charged with burglary, fleeing and eluding police, and related charges after an incident at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 29 in Coolspring Township, police said.
Police were notified about a burglary in the township; the victims came home to find an unknown vehicle in their driveway, and they saw two men exit their home with some of their possessions.
The suspects headed west on U.S. Route 62 and onto Interstate 79 northbound, throwing the stolen items out the window, police said.
The police pursued the vehicle, and the chase reached 120 miles per hour, lasting 42 miles before tire deflation strips and a PIT maneuver disabled the vehicle, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.