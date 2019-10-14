POLICE REPORTS
Grove City
• David Barnes, 38, of Mercer, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 15 on South Center Street, police said.
• Benjamin Joseph Kachik, 35, of Guys Mills, was cited with public drunkenness after an incident at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on North Broad Street near North Street, police said.
• Someone turned in a set of keys that were found at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in the parking lot Grace United Methodist Church on South Broad Street; the owner can claim them at the police station.
State police, Butler
• An 18-year-old Grove City man reported a robbery that happened at 5:45 a.m. Sept. 17 at University Village, Vineyard Circle, Slippery Rock Township, police said.
The man said he was assaulted and had money stolen from him during a drug transaction, leading to him jumping from a third-story window, police said.
State police, Mercer
• No one was hurt when a pickup truck driven by Marshall A. Scruci, 71, of Mercer, crashed into the Dollar General building, 514 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township, police said.
Scruci was trying to park when he suffered a suspected medical emergency. The truck continued through the parking spot and into the front of the building, causing minor damage, police said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING ARREST
Grove City
• Asa Seelbaugh, 38, of Franklin; at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 17 at 511 S. Center St., where police were called to investigate a disturbance.
Police found Seelbaugh intoxicated, and they determined that he drove his vehicle to that location to talk to a resident.
A search of his vehicle led police to discove marijuana, THC cartridges, and related drug paraphernalia, according to the report. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.