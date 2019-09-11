POLICE REPORTS
Grove City
• David Smith II, 22, of Springdale, was cited with public intoxication after an incident at 2:33 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 100 block of North Broad Street, police said.
• Emily Robinson, 32, was citied with violating the dog leash ordinance after police received a report on Aug. 29 that her dog was running loose, growling and scaring children, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
