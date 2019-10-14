POLICE REPORTS
Grove City
• Timothy Young, 44, of Grove City, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motorcycle without proper license, possession of controlled substances, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 400 block of Gilmore Avenue, police said.
• Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that injured a Grove City man who was riding a bicycle.
Codey Holtman, 27, reported that he was riding his bike at about noon Sept. 25 in an alley near Jackson Street when he was hit by a car; he believes the vehicle was blue.
Holtman was hurt and believes that he might have lost consciousness because of the crash. The driver failed to stop after the accident. The car might have damage to its front, hood or windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-458-7925.
• Nicholas Burns, 40, of 1037 Barkeyville Road, Lot 38, Pine Township, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 7:23 p.m Sept. 20 in the 300 block of North Broad Street, police said.
• Justin Tyler Milliren, 19, of 21 Maple Terrace Ave., Grove City, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages by a minor, violating light regulations, and a stop sign violation after an incident at 8:07 p.m. Sept. 17, police said.
Milliren was stopped for riding his bicycle on the road without a head light; police did not name the road.
State police, Butler
• Police are looking for a Slippery Rock man who may be armed and is considered dangerous. Police tried to arrest Cody Isaacson, 27, at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1100 block of New Castle Road, Prospect, on a warrant for assault.
He ran into a wooded area and could not be located. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and black hat, and was heading toward Prospect. Anyone with information should call 911 or Butler state police at 724-284-8100.
• Jermaine Jett, 20, of Natrona Heights, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and related charges after an incident at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 25 at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Harmony Road, Slippery Rock Township, police said.
During an argument over a parking spot, Jett allegedly brandished a firearm, pointed it at two people, then fired one round into the air. He drove off but was quickly located by police.
Jett had a stolen weapon, a large sum of cash, and drugs, police said, noting that no one was hurt.
• Rocco Colonello, 32, of Valencia, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and related charges after an incident at 11:46 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of West Liberty and Prospect roads, Brady Township, police said.
Police attempted a traffic stop on Colonello’s vehicle; he drove off speeding and a chase ensued. His vehicle spun out and came to a stop, and he was arrested, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Justin Hile, 31, of Mercer, was charged with strangulation after choking a 33-year-old Sharon woman during an argument Sept. 1 on Mercer Grove City Road, Findley Township, police said.
• William Patterson, 35, of Sandy Lake, was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found passed out along the road at 8:31 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Poole Road, Lake Township, police said.
• Several unidentified suspects stole $500 worth of clothing at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 23 from the Zumiez store at Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, police said.
• A witness reported that a black woman wearing a red jacket and black shorts stole 34 hats valued at $1,156 at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 22 from the Lids store at Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, police said.
