POLICE, FIRE
Grove City
• A resident in the 400 block of Liberty Street reported on Aug. 24 that four political signs were stolen from his front yard on Aug. 21.
Police have video of the suspects, described as two women driving a white four-door Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with information can call police.
State police, Butler
• An sport-utility vehicle struck and injured a road crew worker who was directing traffic Aug. 27 on New Castle Road just east of Stoughton Road, Slippery Rock Township, police said.
Joseph J. Hockenberry, 54, of Renfrew, who was helping Davey Tree Co., was standing on the south side of the road. Police said Hockenberry was struck at 12:47 p.m. by an eastbound vehicle driven by Robert J. Yokim, 82, of Slippery Rock.
Hockenberry rolled about 20 feet and was treated at AHN Grove City for unknown injuries. Police issued a speeding citation to Yokim.
State police, New Castle
• Justin Gates, 31, of Crestview Lane, Slippery Rock Township, is facing multiple charges following a reported incident at home where police said he killed a puppy, police said.
Police said Gates assaulted a 30-year-old woman on Aug. 24 at the home, then killed the puppy — an 8-week-old Australian shepherd named Bear — belonging to the woman’s son.
Police said Gates was taken into custody at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in a motel in Shenango Township, Lawrence County. He is charged with strangulation, aggravated cruelty to animals, making terroristic threats, endangering welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Gates is also facing drug-related charges after police said he had a syringe with heroin, a plastic bag with heroin, and drug paraphernalia in the hotel room.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City
• Danny Williams, 54, of 1322 Franklin Road, Jackson Township; at 5:43 p.m. Aug. 23 on West Main Street, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
