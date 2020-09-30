POLICE, FIRE
Grove City
• Constance Burk, 25, of 215 Gilmore Ave., was cited with failure to confine her dog to her property after her dog was loose for several hours in the borough on Sept. 23, police said.
• Samuel Summers, 56, of Pittsburgh, was charged with driving under suspension for a DUI-related charge after a traffic stop on Sept. 9, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City
• Adam Thomas Brailey, 38, of Oakdale, Pa.; at 12:58 a.m. Sept. 13 after a traffic stop at an unspecified location; also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, a lighting violation, and a turning violation, police said.
State police, Butler
• Chloe Stack, 26, of Springfield, Mo,; at 11:09 p.m. July 7 in the 700 block of Franklin Road, Slippery Rock Township, where her vehicle collided with one driven by Janet Waag, 52, of Slippery Rock, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Edge Kerry, 27, of Karns City; at 3:28 p.m. July 30 on Mercer-Butler Pike near Brent Road, Liberty Township; also charged with carrying a firearm without a license, police said.
• Samantha Bish, 28, of Slippery Rock; at 7:17 p.m. July 30 on Mercer Butler Pike near Brent Road, Liberty Township, police said.
• Lindsey Lambert, 38, of Mercer; at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 9 at Dairy Queen 568 S. Erie St., East Lackawannock Township, where she had passed out while going through the drive-thru, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
