POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Tamiya M. Cronin, 25, of 221½ Grace St., Grove City, was charged with simple assault and harassment after she reportedly assaulted a woman at 7:24 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 700 block of Cedar Avenue, police said.
State police, Butler
• Michael Clark, 38, of The Villages, Fla., was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver after an incident at 4:31 a.m. Sept. 23 at Cooper’s Lake Campground, 205 Currie Road, Worth Township, police said.
Police were called to the campground for a report of a male who had overdosed on an unknown drug. Clark was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital in stable condition, and he was found with a large amount of suspected heroin and other drugs, police said.
• Benjamin Sydney Abbott, 18, of West Sunbury, was charged with institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after damaging property at Moniteau High School, 1810 W. Sunbury Road, Cherry Township, at 2 a.m. July 16, police said.
Abbott admitted to ramming two fences at the football stadium with a side-by-side utility vehicle, police said, then driving onto the field and damaging the surface.
Police said he also drove through other parts of school grounds, and drove to the home of the high school principal, damaging his lawn. Damage to school property exceeded $4,000, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.