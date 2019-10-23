POLICE REPORTS
Grove City
• A BB gun was found the morning of Oct. 11 at the Marathon gas station, 201 W. Main St. It can be claimed at the police station.
• Kayleann Priester, 18, of Grove City, was charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of West Main Street, police said.
• Police were called at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 17 to Grove City High School for a disruptive student. The 16-year-old boy was cited with disorderly conduct, police said.
State police, Butler
• Daniel J. Abbott, 25, of Butler, died after an accident at 7:57 p.m. Oct. 20 on Hall Road, Clay Township, police said.
Police said that Abbott was speeding when his vehicle sideswiped a vehicle driven by Trevor L. Donaldson, 18, of Slippery Rock.
Police said Abbott lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over several times. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was thrown from the vehicle. Donaldson and his passenger were not hurt, police said.
• Johanne Minetti, 49, of Slippery Rock, was charged with theft for stealing a donation jar at 10:02 p.m. Oct. 13 from the check-out counter at Kwik Fill, 1801 N. Main St. Extension, Butler, police said.
The jar was for donations to benefit cystic fibrosis, and the jar was empty at the time of the theft. Minetti was identified via video surveillance, police said.
• Someone stole four Dilaudid pills from a medicine cabinet at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, 555 S. Main St., Harrisville, on Sept. 21 or 22, police said.
• Three people were arrested after a shooting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 on New Hope Road, Cherry Township, police said.
A 19-year-old man reported that he had been fired upon multiple times near his home; no one was hurt.
Police said the alleged shooter, Adam Rodgers, 19, of Chicora, drove off in a van driven by a 17-year-old Slippery Rock teen. Rodgers, the teen, and a 10-year-old, who was riding in the van, were charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, police said.
DRUNKEN DRIVINGARREST
Grove City
• Caleb Pfohl, 22, of Tolland, Conn.; at 2:20 a.m. Oct. 10 on West Main Street, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
