Glenn E., 96, of Grove City. Calling hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (10-24-19) and 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday (10-25-19) in the chapel of Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City. Funeral: Noon Friday at the church with the Rev. Ed Saxman and Rev Willard Morse officiating. Bu…