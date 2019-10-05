POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Samantha Simon, 33, of Sharon, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several traffic offenses after police said she was seen at 4:55 p.m. Sept. 22 speeding on George Junior Road.
State police, Mercer
• Leon Cleckley, 33, of Erie, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after police said the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for speeding at 6:27 p.m. June 24 on Interstate 79 southbound, Findley Township.
DRUNKEN DRIVINGARRESTS
State police, Butler
• Matthew S. Young, 25, of Portersville; at 8:45 p.m. June 22 on Cheeseman Road north of Grace Lane, Muddy Creek Township, where his eastbound car crossed the center line and rolled into a ditch on the west side of the road, police said.
The car came to a stop with its undercarriage against a telephone pole. Young, who was wearing a seatbelt, reported head injuries and was treated at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Keith William McDowell, 48, of Greenville; at 6 p.m. May 16 on state Route 173, Sandy Lake Township, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
