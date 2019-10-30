POLICE, fire
Grove City
• Alphonso Brantley, 24, of Sebring, Ohio, was cited with a red-light violation and driving under suspension after a three-vehicle crash at 11:41 a.m. Oct. 22 on East Main Street at South Broad Street, police said.
Police said Brantley was heading west on Main and failed to stop at a red light. His vehicle hit two vehicles heading north on Broad; one was driven by Sarah Ditzenberger, 22, and the other was driven by David Desimone, 83, both of Grove City, police said.
Brandy Robinson, 24, of 327 Quimby St., Sharon, was cited with having no insurance because she is the registered owner of the vehicle that Brantley was driving, police said.
• Someone on Oct. 25 removed the stop sign at the Uber Way and Cedar Avenue, leaving it in a yard. The road sign that says “Uber Way” is missing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-458-7925.
• Bonnie Burgard, 62, of 2164 Mercer Road, Stoneboro, was charged with retail theft after an incident on Oct. 8 at Agway, 111 Breckenridge St., police said.
State police, Butler
• An unnamed 17-year-old Pittsburgh girl was hurt after she was hit by a westbound pickup truck at 1:53 p.m. Oct. 13 on New Castle Street near North Main Street, Slippery Rock, police said.
Police said the driver, Robert E. Williams, 45, of Monaca, reported that he was unable to prevent a collision when the girl entered the northern side of the road from a sidewalk.
The girl was hit in the head with the truck’s passenger-side mirror, and she reported minor injuries. She was cited with failing to use a crosswalk, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
