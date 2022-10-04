POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Michael Burk Jr., 31, of 2426 Butler Pike, Springfield Township, was charged with forgery, access device fraud and theft for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars from a family member, police said.
• Ethan Proper, 32, of Franklin, was cited with failure to obey traffic control devices and having an accident involving unattended property after he drove past a “road closed” sign and into a construction zone where paving was underway on Aug. 25; he ran over a “no parking” sign when turning around, police said.
• Joshua Kachik, 40, of 313 Lincoln Ave., Grove City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 on a bench warrant and taken to Mercer County Jail, police said.
• Robert Phillips Jr., 41, of 113 Gilmore Ave., Apartment 8, was cited with public intoxication after a disturbance on Sept. 5 at the apartment complex, police said.
• Police received a report on Aug. 30 that someone broke windows and glass blocks at a barn on Campbell Drive. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-458-7925.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.