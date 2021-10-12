POLICE NEWS
Grove City police• Dennison Keith Wheeler II, 50, of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 5, Coolspring Township, was charged with theft by deception for making three unauthorized purchases in July at Ace Hardware, totaling $4,965.57 police said.
Wheeler was not an authorized user for the credit card he used, police said.
• Emily O. Modliszewski, 23, Chesterland, Ohio, was cited with public intoxication after an incident on Oct. 9, when she was caught moving a metal chair from a downtown business, police said.
• Two 15-year-old boys were cited with criminal mischief for damaging restrooms at Grove City Memorial Park on Sept. 14, police said.
• Anthony Palmer, 23, of 904 Lincoln Ave., Grove City, was cited with disorderly conduct after threatening an employee on Sept. 28 at a restaurant on West Main Street, police said.
• Alyssa Berasi, 42, of Pulaski, was charged with providing false information on a firearm purchase application and unsworn falsification to authorities after trying to buy a firearm Sept. 9 at Morris Muzzleloading and Gun Shop, 1205 W. Main St., police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
